OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Fair kicks off four days of fun! This year includes earlier dates and free gate & parking admission. From August 10, 2022, to August 13, 2022, the fair takes place at the Ouachita County Recreational Center located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark.

You can expect to see all the things you love at this county fair, from cows, chickens and goats to your most craved fair food like funnel cake and cotton candy!

Future Farmers of America kick off the events with shows that highlight the animals that they tend to.

“Our school really does help and the fair board and all that keeps us in running condition,” said Maddox Wreyford, FFA member with Camden Fairview Schools.

The schedule of the fair will take place as follows:

August 10, 2022

10 AM: Poultry & Rabbits

6 PM: Sheep & Goat Show

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 11, 2022

11 AM – 1 PM: Senior Citizens Day

6 PM: Beef & Swine Show

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 12, 2022

12 PM: Premium Sale

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

7 PM: Bingo

August 13, 2022

9 AM: Livestock Judging

1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 12 AM: Carnival Rides

Carnival armbands will be sold at the fair this year. They can be purchased at the carnival for $25.

For more information, visit www.ouachitacountyfair.com.