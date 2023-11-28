Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Two shooting suspects in Camden are granted continuance for a shooting that happened back in 2022, while two others receive prison sentences. Keaton Arnold– Tyrese Henry– Carlton Henry– and Zykeia Gulley were all charged in the fatal shooting of Andretti Austin on September 6, 2022.

Officers discovered Austin’s body in the driveway of a home. The owner of the home had also been shot but survived. The homeowner told police that the attackers came in through the back door… and forced the family to the ground at gunpoint.



The suspects opened fire and fled shortly after. Austin, the deceased, was later discovered to be one of the attackers. Gulley allegedly admitted that the plan was called ‘hit a lick’, slang for ‘coming into money’, or robbery. Both Henrys were granted a motion of continuance this week until December 11th.

Gulley pleaded guilty to the amended charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree battery and was sentenced to five years in prison and five years suspended imposition of sentence. Arnold was charged with accomplice to murder.

