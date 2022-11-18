MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This week’s LHSAA Regional round match-up with #3 Ouachita Christian versus #14 Sacred Heart.

Ouachita Christian took an early 14-0 lead early in the first quarter, eagles continued to stretch it’s lead with another two sets of touchdowns plus the extra points. OCS taking a 28 to zero by the end of the second quarter.

After an on-side kick by Ouachita Christian, the eagles regained position on the last second of the first quarter. OCS continue to extend its lead in the second quarter by scoring another touchdown plus the extra point to make it a 35 to zero game.

Ouachita Christian score a few more touchdowns in the second half and would defeat Sacred Heart 49-0. Ouachita Christian are now 10-1 overall on the season and are one game closer to returning back to the State Championships.

OCS advances to the LHSAA Quarter Semi Finals next Friday, Nov 25th. kick off at 7 p.m.