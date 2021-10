WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Baptist Church will be hosting the Old Fashion Holiday Bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The cost of admission for the marketplace is free. Gumbo and Taco Soup will be available for purchase for $6 each.

The marketplace will be located at 824 Hwy 3033 in West Monroe.

If you are an interested vendor, please contact the church’s office at (318)-387-6372.