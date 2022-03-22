MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita American Job Center’s Facebook page, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the organization will hold a career expo. It’s scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Monroe Civic Center Arena.

To register for the event contact the Ouachita American Job Center at (318)-362-3058. According to Janna Taylor with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, local area high schools will bus in junior and senior students to attend the event.

Taylor also reported that the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s huge Mobile Workforce Center will be parked inside the arena. According to the Ouachita American Job Center, the benefits of the career expo are:

Training opportunities

Job opportunities

Networking

Access to Free Seminars

Resume Assistance

On-site Interviews

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita American Job Center Facebook page

The career expo’s theme is monopolize your career. The event is open to anyone, but is focused on the youth.