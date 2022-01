WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 7, 2022, Film icon Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94. Poitier is well known for his performances in classic films such as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

During his career, Poitier made history by becoming the first Black male to win an Academy Award for best actor. He leaves behind his wife, six daughters, 8 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.