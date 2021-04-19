OPSO warns of IRS Economic Impact Payment Scam

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to OPSO, several reports have been made in regards to individuals receiving formal looking emails from the IRS. The emails include information regarding the third round of Impact Payments and has a link to click to “confirm” to receive the payment.
Officials say this is a nationwide scam and taxpayers who receive uninvited emails or social media attempts to collect information that seem to be from either the IRS or an IRS affiliate to forward the message to phishing@irs.gov
Below are more details about the email scam provided by the IRS:
- Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments or payments of some form in different amounts.
- Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications are blasted to large numbers of people and aim to access personally identifying information and financial account information (including account numbers and passwords).
- The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).
- Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the disease.