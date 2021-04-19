OPSO warns of IRS Economic Impact Payment Scam

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to OPSO, several reports have been made in regards to individuals receiving formal looking emails from the IRS. The emails include information regarding the third round of Impact Payments and has a link to click to “confirm” to receive the payment.

Officials say this is a nationwide scam and taxpayers who receive uninvited emails or social media attempts to collect information that seem to be from either the IRS or an IRS affiliate to forward the message to phishing@irs.gov

Below are more details about the email scam provided by the IRS: