OUACHITA PARISH, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to locate the whereabouts of 45-year-old Demetrius Walker.

Walker is from Monroe, and has not been seen since November 2020. Walker is a Black male, standing 5 foot and 11 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

If anyone know the location of Walker, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.