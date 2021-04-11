OPSO deputies intercept stolen vehicle during high speed chase down I-20 East

OUACHITA PARISH, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday morning around 9am, OPSO deputies received notice of a reported stolen vehicle heading Eastbound from Lincoln Parish into Ouachita Parish.

OPSO deputies began pursuing the vehicle, which was traveling up to 115mph in the 65 mph zone and weaving in and out of traffic, cutting off other vehicles. Eventually, spike strips were deployed East of the Garrett Road exit and the vehicle came to a stop.

After making contact with the driver, 38 year-old Ariel McGee of Ruston, she refused to exit the vehicle. After a brief struggle, she was apprehended and placed in handcuffs. Though McGee did not give any information regarding the stolen vehicle she stated “All you want to find is in there.”

After searching the vehicle, deputies recovered 8 lbs of marijuana, and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue inside. She was eventually transported to OCC where a hydrocodone tablet was located in her bra, and it was discovered that her license was suspended.

McGee is being charged with eight different charges ranging from aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer, to drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II narcotic, illegal possession of stolen things, and bringing contraband into a penal institution.