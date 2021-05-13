OPSO Captain Chris Tolbird receives Deputy of the Year Award

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– Each year the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association honors a chosen Deputy for the Deputy of the Year Award.

According to a press release, the award is intended to honor a Deputy Sheriff who has shown an outstanding work ethic in the performance of his/her duty and strives to improve quality of life in the community.

This year, Captain Chris Tolbird of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has been selected by the LSA as Deputy of the Year for 2021.

“Captain Tolbird exemplifies the character of the Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and has established himself as a leader. We are proud of his accomplishments and honored that he received this recognition from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. We appreciate his service to the Department and to the citizens of Ouachita Parish” said Sheriff Jay Russell.

For 22 years, Tobird has been servicing the Ouachita Parish community. Prior to his career at OPSO, he served 6 years on the United States Army.

Tolbird has served in many different departments with OPSO including: Ouachita Correctional Center, Patrol Division as a field training officer, Patrol Sergeant and member of SCAT.

Currently, Tolbird is in charge of his patrol shift and serves as SWAT Team Commander and the Captain in charge of the OPSO Honor Guard unit. He is also a POST Certified Instructor and is an instructor at the OPSO-North Delta Training Academy.

Captain Tolbird will be recognized in person and receive his award this summer at the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Annual Conference.