MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a missing person.

Alex Issac is 21 years old and was last seen in the Town and Country area of Monroe on April 26, 2021.

Issac is described as a Black male, 6′ tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Alex Issac is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.