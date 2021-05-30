Opposing political parties joining forces to potentially oust Israeli Prime Minister

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem. Netanyahu faces a midnight deadline on Tuesday, May 4, to put together a new coalition government. If he fails, he faces the possibility of leading his Likud party into the opposition for the first time in 12 years. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

TEL AVIV (KTVE/KARD) — The heads of two of Israel’s main opposing parties have announced that they will be joining forces in an attempt to unseat current prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a report from NBC News, Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina party, and Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party announced their intentions to form a national unity government along with other leaders and former Netanyahu allies.

The formation of this alliance occurs just days after a cease-fire ended the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that killed dozens of people.

Though Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009, he has encountered legal issues recently, including a corruption trial, in which he has been accused of charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, charges that he has denied.

Per the report, if the new government takes over, it is expected to be potentially sworn in by June 8th. The agreement states that Bennett would serve as prime minister for 2 years and three months, and Lapid would begin his tenure for the final two years and three months.