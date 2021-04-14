Online COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for 16 & 17-year-olds in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced parents can now make vaccination appointments for their teens at the department’s free drive-thru sites.

Parents can now schedule an appointment for their 16 or 17-year-olds online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu. Health officials said a parent or guardian must accompany the teens to their vaccination appointment.

In March, MSDH announced parents could call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 877-978-6453 to make an appointment for their teen.

Pfizer is the only dose that has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the age group.