One worker killed after shooting at restaurant in Gentry, man in custody

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was killed at a restaurant in Gentry on November 10.

According to a press release, the victim, a Hispanic male in his 40s, was an employee of La Huerta Mexican Restaurant at 129 Fowler St. and was in the kitchen area when he was shot in the back of the head.

KNWA/FOX24’s Samantha Boyd spoke with the brothers of the victim. They said his name was Fidel Mercado. He was 42 years old and a father of two twin boys.



Fidel Mercado and sons

We’re still in shock because we don’t know how,” said Fidel’s brother, Victor. “Thinking about reasons and what was reason…but seems like it was no reason.”

According to Gentry Police Chief Clay Stewart, police arrested the suspected shooter, Martin E. Tavarez-Torres, 21, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Tavarez-Torres was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. by Fayetteville Police near the Walmart Supercenter off Martin Luther King Blvd.

Tavarez-Torres is now en route to Benton County Jail according to the police chief.

The restaurant staff reported to officers that the shooter fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup immediately after the incident. The victim was rushed by ambulance to the Siloam Springs hospital, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release the motive of the shooting.