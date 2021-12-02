One phone call leads Monroe Police to recovering over 200k worth of stolen goods

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Monroe Police Department along with the FBI have recovered nearly two hundred thousand dollars’ worth of stolen goods.

Authorities say that two suspects stole credit card information to purchase items online. Items from Chanel, Apple, and Yves Saint Laurent were purchased and sent to a house in Monroe. Authorities say they received a tip from an out of state victim that had their credit card information stolen. Sergeant Kris Fulmer of the Monroe Police Department says theft increases during the holiday season and he encourages you to check banking statements often.

Kris Fulmer, “Well thefts, burglaries, and robberies, they always pick up during the holidays I would just say keep an eye out on your banking records keep a look on your cards and look on them as often as you can.”



The department says that they are working with Walmart, and other companies in order to refund the victims. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.