CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Three individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One individual died from their injuries and two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The identities will not be released due to informing the deceased occupant’s family.