One person dead, suspect in custody following a shooting in Crossett

CROSSETT, Ark. (8/13/20) — According to the Crossett Police Department, one person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting this evening.

Police say the suspect’s name is RJ Williams. The incident happened on Tennessee Street between 10th and 11th Streets.

After the shooting happened, Williams left the scene and traveled to Strong. That’s where police found him and arrested him.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

