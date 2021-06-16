One man behind bars for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Kidnapping in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 12, 2021 Richland Parish Sheriffs located a black female with extensive injuries to her face off Bee Bayou Road and White Rock Road in Richland Parish.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators were informed by the victim that she was at the OYO Hotel in Monroe the day before with the suspect, later identified as 45-year-od Limery Jones.

According to the arrest report, the victim said she remembered being at the room then she woke up where the deputies located her. The victim was transported to a Jackson, Mississippi area hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma duet to her injuries.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office describes the are where the victim was found as an insolated area with little traffic; just four miles south of Interstate 20.

When detectives reviewed video footage from the hotel they observed the suspect and the victim enter the hotel around 9:00 P.M. on June 10, 2021. The report states, after checking in the two exit the front lobby and enter the hotel room.

Just before checking out, Jones looks out of the room through the doorway that enters the hallway. Shortly after Jones is seen carrying the victim’s limp body in front of him going towards the stairwell door.

As Jones approached the stairwell door, he drops the victim and begins to drag her through the doorway into the stairwell.

Detectives say the video proves that the victim had no injuries when she entered the hotel room.

When questioned, security at the hotel said Jones asked for someone to jump his car off. The security officer stated Jones would not open the trunk of the vehicle to retrieve an item from the trunk compartment, but used the rear passenger backrest to enter the trunk.

As Monroe Police Department Crime scene processed the room there was recent damage to the walls; a dent next to the bed. The report states this dent was about the same width as the victim’s back and about as tall as the victim’s torso.

Jones was located, arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 1 count of Second Degree Kidnapping.