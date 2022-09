MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The brothers of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.’s Mu Tau chapter will host their 4th Annual Prostate Fun Walk/Run on Saturday, September 24, 2022. There will be vendors and entertainment at the event.

The event will begin at the Downtown Rivermarket located at 316 South Grand Street in Monroe, La. Registration will take place at 7 AM and the race will begin at 8 AM.