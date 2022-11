Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Clay Edward Ludlow of Smithville, Okla. According to officials, Ludlow is accused of theft and a burglary spree lasting more than 10 days.

He was discovered in trespassing near the Rocky Point neighborhood, sitting near a fire he allegedly built close to a vacant home that was recently burglarized.