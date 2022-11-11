WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Midterm Elections taking place on November 8, 2022, voting statistics have been reported by officials. For more information about voting statistics in the ArkLaMiss area, be sure to view the table below.
|Parish/County
|Percentage
|Louisiana
|Caldwell Parish
|51.9%
|Catahoula Parish
|55.3%
|Concordia Parish
|47.5%
|East Carroll Parish
|40.5%
|Franklin Parish
|45.6%
|Jackson Parish
|58%
|LaSalle Parish
|56.4%
|Lincoln Parish
|46.4%
|Madison Parish
|36.1%
|Morehouse Parish
|40.7%
|Ouachita Parish
|41.4%
|Richland Parish
|47.7%
|Tensas Parish
|47.8%
|Union Parish
|49%
|West Carroll Parish
|47.7%
|Winn Parish
|46.7%
|Arkansas
|Ashley County
|50.64%
|Bradley County
|50.18%
|Calhoun County
|51.9%
|Chicot County
|57.64%
|Columbia County
|50.1%
|Drew County
|48.84%
|Ouachita County
|46.9%
|Union County
|44.46%
According to officials, approximately 1,281,831 votes were cast in Louisiana and 906,525 votes were cast in Arkansas.