WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Midterm Elections taking place on November 8, 2022, voting statistics have been reported by officials. For more information about voting statistics in the ArkLaMiss area, be sure to view the table below.

Parish/County Percentage Louisiana Caldwell Parish 51.9% Catahoula Parish 55.3% Concordia Parish 47.5% East Carroll Parish 40.5% Franklin Parish 45.6% Jackson Parish 58% LaSalle Parish 56.4% Lincoln Parish 46.4% Madison Parish 36.1% Morehouse Parish 40.7% Ouachita Parish 41.4% Richland Parish 47.7% Tensas Parish 47.8% Union Parish 49% West Carroll Parish 47.7% Winn Parish 46.7% Arkansas Ashley County 50.64% Bradley County 50.18% Calhoun County 51.9% Chicot County 57.64% Columbia County 50.1% Drew County 48.84% Ouachita County 46.9% Union County 44.46%

According to officials, approximately 1,281,831 votes were cast in Louisiana and 906,525 votes were cast in Arkansas.