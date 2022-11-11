WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Midterm Elections taking place on November 8, 2022, voting statistics have been reported by officials. For more information about voting statistics in the ArkLaMiss area, be sure to view the table below.

Parish/CountyPercentage
Louisiana
Caldwell Parish51.9%
Catahoula Parish55.3%
Concordia Parish47.5%
East Carroll Parish40.5%
Franklin Parish45.6%
Jackson Parish58%
LaSalle Parish56.4%
Lincoln Parish46.4%
Madison Parish36.1%
Morehouse Parish40.7%
Ouachita Parish41.4%
Richland Parish47.7%
Tensas Parish47.8%
Union Parish49%
West Carroll Parish47.7%
Winn Parish46.7%
Arkansas
Ashley County50.64%
Bradley County50.18%
Calhoun County51.9%
Chicot County57.64%
Columbia County50.1%
Drew County48.84%
Ouachita County46.9%
Union County44.46%

According to officials, approximately 1,281,831 votes were cast in Louisiana and 906,525 votes were cast in Arkansas.