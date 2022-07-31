KNOXVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.

Deputies were investigating a possible theft and serving a felony warrant. As deputies were speaking to Christiana Beasley, 44, she fired one round from inside a trailer home nearly striking a deputy in the head, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Beasley barricaded herself inside the trailer. Deputies & troopers surrounded the residence and called for Ozark PD SWAT.

As a perimeter was being set, Beasley fired again, striking Johnson County Deputy Brent Scott in the lower abdomen. The deputy was evacuated from the scene by ambulance.

Beasley continued to shoot at officers and deputies until they were able to force her out with a chemical agent, according to the JCSO.

Deputy Scott, who is suffering from a non-life threatening wound was transported to Johnson Regional Hospital before transferring to Fort Smith Hospital.

“He was kept overnight for observation while decisions were reached regarding surgery,” JCSO said. “The deputy is in good spirits.”

Beasley is charged with attempted capital murder and is in custody.