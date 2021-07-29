Office of Juvenile Justice is suspending in-person visitation due to current COVID-19 surge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Swanson_1540339887917.JPG

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Office of Juvenile Justice says due to the current surge in positve COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, they will be limiting the number of visitors, contractors and deliveries on their campuses until further notice.

According to a press release, as of July 27, all in person family visitation is suspended. However, video visitation will continue.

OJJ says they will continue to monitor guidance from sate and national public health officials to decide when in-person visitation will resume.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories