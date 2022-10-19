MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters moved 18 youth to secure care facilities throughout the State of Louisiana.

Approximately 10 youth from Bridge City Center in Bridge City, La. moved to Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, La. According to reports, four youth from Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville and four youth from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe were moved to the temporary West Feliciana Center for Youth facility—for a total of eight youth currently housed at the West Feliciana Center for Youth.