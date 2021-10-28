October is national bullying prevention month, counselor and parent gives advice on how to prevent bullying

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–According to stopbullying.gov 20 percent of students ages 12 through 18 have experienced bullying nationwide. Studies also show that 43 percent of the bullying takes place in hallways and stairwells connections ninth grade guidance counselor Meagan Hurt says parents should make their kids aware of what bullying is

Meagan Hurt, “Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior amongst school age children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. Make sure that you’re explaining to your child what bullying is, giving them some examples so that they know what to look for whether it’s towards them or their friends sometimes students may notice that their friends are being bullied and their friend doesn’t want to step up either. so, talking to them about what to look for.”



Monroe parent Kevin Ingalls says he feels honest communication between parents and kids is essential to a child’s wellbeing.



Kevin Ingalls, “It’s very nice to have someone to talk to and parents can give guidance and wisdom to their kids so it works both ways for parents and kids to be open with each other.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.