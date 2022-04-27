OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Oak Grove Police Department welcomed a new officer, Officer Ebony Young. Officer Young was hired as a the 1st female Police Officer for the Town of Oak Grove.
Congratulations to Officer Ebony Young!
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Oak Grove Police Department welcomed a new officer, Officer Ebony Young. Officer Young was hired as a the 1st female Police Officer for the Town of Oak Grove.
Congratulations to Officer Ebony Young!
Photo courtesy of the Oak Grove Police Department