Oak Grove man dies in fatal head-on crash

Morehouse Parish (06/22/20)— On June 21, 2020, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 2 just east of Mer Rouge.

This crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Trapper Munn of Oak Grove.

The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Munn, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 2.

For reasons still under investigation, Munn drove his vehicle across the centerline into the eastbound travel lanes and struck the front of a 2019 Ford F-250.

Munn, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, who was also properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.