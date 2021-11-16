Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations declining in the state of Louisiana

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–In March of 2020 the world health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Now nearly two years later the state of Louisiana is seeing its lowest numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.



According to the Louisiana Department of Health the state of Louisiana currently has one hundred and ninety-six COVID-19 hospitalizations. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in the Arklamiss with a total of more than thirty-one thousand confirmed cases and nearly six hundred confirmed deaths. Ochsner LSU Medical Center ‘s chief medical doctor Michael O’Neal says although hospitalizations are dropping, precautions still need to be taken in order to end the pandemic.

Michael O’Neal, “Over the last couple of months, we have seen a significant decline in the number of hospitalizations and cases here especially in the last couple of weeks. We need to maintain vigilance in our hand washing and our hygiene. we need to maintain our vigilance in putting out the word about the vaccine. the more of our population that gets vaccinated, the less risk that we have of coming into contact with somebody that has COVID-19”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.