Nucor Steel and Nucor Yamato Steel to bring job opportunities in Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 31 2022, the Nucor Steel and Nucor Yamato Steel will be expanding their Blytheville facility entry level production job pool and will be accepting applications for entry-level production positions that offer an average compensation of $80,000 annually. The registration period begins on January 31, 2022, at 7:30 AM, and will end once a set number of applicants have expressed interest.

Candidates must be willing to work any shift including days and nights in extreme temperatures, and perform physically demanding tasks including moderate to heavy lifting. Interested candidates should create a job profile by going to Jobs.Nucorar.com and select “Entry level production – Steel in Arkansas” to complete a questionnaire for consideration.

If accepted, candidates should be prepared to take an assessment between Feb 17-18, 2022. Candidates moving forward will be invited tentatively to interview between Feb. 28-March 22, 2022 at the Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville, Ark. There are a limited number of positions available.

Nucor provides the following benefits:

Free on-site clinic with Physical Therapist

On-site gym facility

Healthcare spending and dependent care spending

Education reimbursement plans for self of $3,500 annually and spouse of $1,750 annually

Dependent scholarships of $3,500 annually

Medical/Dental/Vision/RX plan

Long-term disability & life insurance

Stock & 401K/profit sharing

10 paid holidays, paid vacation and paid personal time

Electronic applications will only be accepted. Phone calls will not be accepted.