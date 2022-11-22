ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joined he Arkansas Department of Agriculture, industry partners, and agriculture leaders in officially declaring November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. This proclamation comes as a highlight of Arkansas’ turkey industry its value to Arkansas’s economy and agriculture industry.

Governor Hutchinson said, “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put turkeys on tables all over the United States…Our ranking as the third-largest producer of turkeys is testimony to the hard work of our farmers.”

With agriculture being Arkansas’ largest industry and providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’s economy annually, the state’s poultry industry leads its agricultural sector by providing almost 50% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.

Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said, “Arkansas produces 27 million turkeys per year, which provides over 540 million pounds of protein annually. We are thankful for the farmers who provide this protein throughout the entire year.”