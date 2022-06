MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade which gives each state a license to ban abortion. As a result of the decision, many states have already started pushing for it and others are expected to push abortion bans in the near future.

In Louisiana, abortion bans went into effect immediately upon the Supreme Court issuing its ruling in Roe v. Wade. Click the video above to hear local residents react to the ruling.