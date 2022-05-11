MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- With Inflation at almost nine percent the cost of almost everything has gone up, especially groceries. The Northeast Louisiana food Bank has been seeing an increasing demand for food amid rising grocery and inflation costs.

“Our goal is to never be short on food so we really plan ahead and we keep our eyes on all the factors that affect our costs and when we need to we turn to the community to ask for support”, said Jean Toth, executive director, for the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank in Monroe.

Currently canned goods are the most needed items. This can be products such as peanut butter, beans, canned meats, rice, pasta, boxed cereal, canned fruit & vegetables, and soups. “Right now we don’t have many canned goods from the community so were really short on that”, said Toth.

“Our job is to serve the community, so that is what we do and we plan really carefully for that and so were anticipating being able to meet the increased needs of people needing assistance”, Jean told me.

Please drop off all canned good donations at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank in Monroe located at 4600 Central Avenue. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M.