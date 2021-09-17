Northeast Louisiana Food Bank receives food truck to serve those in need

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Darden Restaurant company is combatting food insecurity by donating refrigerated trucks to feeding America. Director of the food bank Jean Toth says the truck will be very beneficial to their operation.



Jean Toth, “As a small foodbank this is really an impactful gift for us. We’re hoping that this will allow our program to distribute more food in their communities because we’re able to deliver more food on the big truck than their able to pick up on their trailer when they come to the food bank.”



The Northeast Louisiana Food Bank is planning to start a delivery program in October. Ms. Toth says the new food truck will allow the foodbank to serve as many people as possible.

Jean Toth, “We’re going to start a delivery program on October first and that’s going to allow us to take pallets of food out to our partners and other agencies and drop it off for them. instead of them having to send our volunteers here to the food bank with trailers to pick up the food.”



