MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum held their “your museum cares” event. This event was to promote literacy and becoming a life long reader in children.

The Museum president, Powell said. “This event helps the kids to add to their library at home, so they’ll get a book here, plus they’ll buy some books that will add to their collection. So the more they read, the better they’ll be lifelong readers, that’s my goal is the lifelong reader.”

The event had a scavenger hunt, and vendors giving away treat bags with science, technology, engineering and math kits. The kids also got to take a book home, and get a ten dollar gift card to Books-a-million.

Powell also spoke on why its important to get kids interested in reading. “When they read, they’ll do well in school when you get a book you’ll know the same words you see in that book you’ll see in your school and you’ll do better in the classroom whatever the subject may be.”