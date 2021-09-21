Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum brings museum to local classrooms

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Covid-19 his continuing to cause students students to miss out on field trips. Thankfully, the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has decided to bring the museum to local classrooms.

The children’s museum will now bring field trip activities to local schools. Schools will be able to pick games and activities from the museum, and the museum’s staff will demonstrate the activity in the classroom. Museum educator Sarah Sehon says the museum hasn’t hosted a school since March of 2019, but mobile field trips will allow students to experience the museum from their classrooms.

Sarah Sehon, “As schools are not able to go out and take field trips right now, we figured we will take the fun to them. We have figured out how to prepackage everything, and we can either come out and do the project with them, or we can just send it to the schools and if the teachers want to do it then they can do it too.”



Grandparents Ron and Betty Logan say they feel mobile field trips are a good idea, but they believe students would rather see the museum in person.

Betty Logan,”I think it’d be a lot more fun to come here in person, but understanding that things are more difficult these days, but I think it’s a great idea.”



The museum is hosting a family movie night Saturday September 25th at 7 p.m. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.