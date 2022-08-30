GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority will unveil a public art mural on the campus of Grambling State University. The mural will take place at the Grambling High Building located at 278 Central Avenue in Grambling, La.

The public art continues NEDHSA’s partnership with the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana. The mural on the Grambling State University campus is strategically placed to assist the students to overcome the traumatic experiences they have had in their lives on campus or away from campus.

We believe there is medicine in creative expression, and the arts can help a person come alive in ways traditional treatment options can’t. We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed. Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Executive Director

The mural reveal is open to the public. To reserve a spot at the reveal, visit nedhsamural.eventbrite.com.