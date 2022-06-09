MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority will host its 2022 Opioid Summit at the West Monroe Convention Center located at 901 Ridge Avenue in West Monroe, La. The summit will last from 9 AM to 4 PM.

The keynote speaker for this event will be Dr. Michael D. Gatson and the panelist will include the following participants:

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer

Dr. Stephen Hill

Dr. Cesar Gonzales

Ellen Hammons

Pamela Henderson

Sandra Thomas

Kendra Edwards

Brent Ambacher

Thousands die every year due to opioid-involved overdoses. The misuse and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl—are a serious national crisis that affects population health, incarceration rates, encourages underground drug economies, and ravages individuals, families, and communities, to name a few. With our Opioid Summit, we intend to inform, inspire, equip, and empower those who attend so that the regional safety-net we are building can become even stronger and better able to serve those with complex addiction, mental illness, and primary healthcare needs. Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Executive Director

To register as a participant and/or vendor, visit https://nedhsaopioid.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Kara Etienne at kara.etienne@la.gov.