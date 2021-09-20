Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announces operation “Leave No Veteran Behind”

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announces their “Leave No Veteran Behind” Initiative program. Veterans involved in the program will receive therapy, opportunities for employment, and more. Northeast Delta Human services special initiative manager Julia Albritton says the agency is looking to provide veterans with the resources they might need.

Julia Albritton, “We have a lot of veterans that are dealing with mental health and behavioral issues , as well as addiction, and trauma issues , their suffering from grief and lost, so we have a lot of resources here that can help them make that transition as easy as possible.”



Retired Veteran Shereka Devall says she believes the “Leave No veteran Behind” initiative will help veterans both mentally and physically.

Shereka Devall ,”As a veteran I can tell you from firsthand experience that we are taught as solders that we are mentally tough like we can’t be touched mentally. Veterans need to know that people care that people see them as humans and connect with them. Veterans need to know that it’s okay to not be okay, a staggering 20 veterans a day commit suicide and so it’s very needed.”



If you know a veteran that would like to be enrolled in the “Leave No Veteran Behind” initiative contact the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. We Will keep you updated with this story on air and online.