MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, announced the launch of its updated website. The new website will help all citizens have easy access to behavioral health.

The new version of the website was developed to assist vulnerable populations in northeast Louisiana with better reading and understanding how to access quality healthcare services. It also has specialized accessibility features for persons with disabilities, learning difficulties, visual impairments, and people with English as their second language.

We must meet needs consistently, respectfully, where people are, and authentically. We are consistently using technology to help advance the quality of our services. We also enable our clients to have instant access to information so they can learn to experience life to its fullest. Our new website is another intentional step to further improve the region’s overall population health. NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer

The website also further supports the “Art as a Medicine” initiative. This initiative uses art to serve people with mental health, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities.