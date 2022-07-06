BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 11, 2022, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host a free colorectal cancer screening at the Northeast Delta Human Services Bastrop Behavioral Health Clinic. The event will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM, located at 451 East Madison Avenue in Bastrop, La.

This event is significant because we understand the comorbidities our patients have. We are committed to improving the overall population health outcomes of the mentally ill, the addicted, the disabled, and the poor. Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Executive Director

Anyone planning to attend the screening must call 318-414-9758 to make a reservation.