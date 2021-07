A variety of dry foods, powered milk, small blocks of cheese, canned vegetables, dried beans and apples are packed in individual boxes and readied to be distributed as part of the Mississippi SHINE Project, a program affiliated with the Jefferson County Community Health Center in Fayette, Miss., on Friday, March 12, 2021. Over 100 boxes of donated food were distributed within an hour to residents of one of the poorest counties in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The North Monroe Baptist Church says they will giving back to the community; providing free food boxes to anyone in need.

The giveaway will take place on August 1, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. North Monroe Baptist Church is located at 210 Finks Hideaway Rd, Monroe, LA 71203.