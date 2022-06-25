WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s still the off season for college basketball Louisiana State University Women’s hoops’ on the hunt for the recruiting class for 2023.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and the tigers program landed the top recruit in the country. Mikaylah Williams took to the players’ tribune and twitter to share her commitment Friday morning.

Williams is a Louisiana native who’s from bossier city, along with LSU, the 6-foot-1 guard was considering Baylor, Duke and more.

Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the 32-2 Parkway high school Lady Panthers basketball team as a junior.

Here’s Williams announcement video montage posted from her twitter account. “In order to take my game to the next level and continue to learn and grow as young woman there’s only one place that I wanted to be home I’ve decided I will be attending the Louisiana state university I’ll see you in 2023,” says Williams.