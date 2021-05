OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District will begin spraying for mosquitos tonight- Wednesday, May, 5.

The organization encourages residents to stay in their homes when the spray trucks are visible in the neighborhood.

According to a release, spray time is approximately 7:50 P.M as long as the weather permits it.

For additional information please contact Ms. Rider at 318-323-3535