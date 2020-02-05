NFL Hall of Famer, Delhi native Johnny Robinson to attend Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Kansas City will celebrate their Super Bowl victory on Wednesday morning.

A local legend will be in attendance.

The Chiefs extended an invite to NFL Hall of Famer, Johnny Robinson, to attend the team’s championship parade.

Robinson was part of Kansas City’s last title team from Super Bowl IV in 1970.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with Robinson at the Monroe Regional Airport, before departing for Kansas City.

“I’m looking forward to the celebration that Kansas City is having for the Chiefs, ” says Robinson. “It’s going to be awesome. Mr. Hunt wanted me to come up there. And, fortunately we could get the plane reservations out. We were all thrilled about the Kansas City victory.”