WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s about that time for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers revive their historic rivalry in the divisional playoff round.

The 49ers are no stranger to making it past the divisional round of the playoffs. Since their last trip to the big the stage was Super Bowl 2020.

However, the Cowboys has a record of falling short attempting to come out of the divisional round dating back to the nineties. The last time they did the Cowboys won the Super Bowl in 1995.

The last playoff win for Dallas was in 2018 and, all eyes will be on the boys and, as long as they don’t turn the football over and push through the 49ners defense.

After a dominating performance from Dak Prescott and company against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott out-performed Brady in the NFC Wild Card game, where he finished 25-of-33 passing for 305 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions while adding 24 yards and a score on the ground.

Now the question is how prepared the cowboys when they face the Bay-Area team.

Kick-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on FOX.