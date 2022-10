WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Are you searching for a place to start or continue your career in journalism? Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is searching for aspiring meteorologists, reports, anchors, etc. to showcase their talents with the company.

To apply at Nexstar Media Group, Inc., be sure to visit https://www.nexstar.tv/careers/. To learn more about the media company, visit https://www.nexstar.tv/.