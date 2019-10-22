Newsfeed Now for October 22: New Star Wars Trailer; Cage-fighting cop

by: Matt Sewell

Sedgwick county deputy fights to protect his perfect record

Star Wars Trailer

Newsfeed Now for Oct. 21, 2019

Smashing pumpkins: Oregon Zoo pachyderms go to work

Newsfeed Now for October 17, 2019

Salem Anti-Vaping detectors

Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019

On Newsfeed Now for October 22, the conversation began in a galaxy far, far away. The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday night. Film expert Michael Cook joined the conversation.

HIT & RUN: Louisiana police are looking for the woman who say rammed her car into her ex-boyfriend and another woman. KLFY’s Rebeca Marroquin reports.

COP TURNED FIGHTER: From protecting the streets with his shield to fighting in the cage, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy Garry Tate, a mixed martial artist, fought Saturday night at the Kansas Star Casino. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joined the conversation.

