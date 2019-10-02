Newsfeed Now for October 2: Accused murderer living in plain sight; Players surprise football coach

by: Matt Sewell

Newsfeed Now for October 2, 2019

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale places $3.5 million bet

Georgia murder suspect arrested in Nashville

Newsfeed Now for September 30, 2019

Remembering Changing Smith

Cheerleader with Down Syndrome breaks limitations with an inclusive community by her side

On Newsfeed Now for October 2, the conversation began in Nashville. A once prominent attorney accused of murdering his mother in Georgia started life over in Nashville, according to US Marshals.  WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

BIG BET: A big bet will take place on Tuesday at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will place a $3.5-million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

SURPRISE FOR COACH: Football players in Lafayette, LA got together this afternoon to surprise their Assistant Football Coach in a big way. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joined the conversation.

