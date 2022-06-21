LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Saturday night, the state of Arkansas gained a newly crowned Miss Arkansas.

Harrison native and now reigning Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about her experience in the pageant’s 84th year and what the weight of the crown means to her.

The 25-year-old Mitchell also discussed how her talents and vision will lead her on her road over the next year and the road to the Miss America competition.

Along with winning the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant, Mitchell won over $40,000 in scholarships and more than $75,000 in awards, clothing, transportation and gifts.

Arkansans will get a chance to meet Mitchell as she will travel across the Natural State promoting her platform of “A Responsible Digital You” and speaking in support of the goals of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America system.

Mitchell will next compete in Connecticut at the Miss Arkansas pageant in December.