MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Newk’s Eatery in Monroe will donate a percentage of sales to S.O.S Pets of Ouachita on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to celebrate their 10 year anniversary.

According to a press release, a percentage of proceeds from dine in, to-go, and catering orders will all go to the organization and invites all to come out and celebrate 10 years of business.